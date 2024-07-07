UKRAINE FALLING! Russian flag flew over Spornoye to mark it's capture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian flag flies over Spornoye #spirne #spornoe to mark the complete capture of the settlement in Donetsk region which changed hands several times. Earlier this week, Russian assault troops were active again, overpowering Ukrainian forces, breaking through and pushing them out of the outskirts of Spornoye.
