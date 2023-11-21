BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
January 6th Lies
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
152 views • 11/21/2023

44K Hours Of J6 Video: CHA Oversight Subcommittee Reading Room

* Why did the FBI & Capitol Police lure the crowd into the building that day?

* Why did Capitol Police fire on innocent people who were peacefully protesting?

* Will we see body cam footage?

* How many FBI agents were there?

* Why was Nancy Pelosi's daughter there (with a crew) filming a documentary?

p.s. What's the deal with these ghost buses?


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | This Is Much Worse Than You Can Imagine — FBI Had Agents Everywhere On January 6th (22 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/XIYESmzwqLc

false flagdeep statepolice statefbi informantinfiltrationinside jobfbi agentagent provocateurjanuary 6jan 6capitol riotcapitol protestinsurrection dayj6fedsurrectionclayton morrisnatali morrisfbi operativeconfidential human sourceorchestrated eventghost busghost vehiclefbi instigatorfbi conspiratorfbi agitator
