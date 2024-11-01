BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Is This The Lord's Election To Win?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
17 views • 7 months ago

Can you imagine being Donald Trump right now? Could you handle the pressure cooker he may feel he is in right now? Do you think you would be leaning on Jesus as if your life depends on it right now? Let's Rock!


Music video credits:

Disciple - "Game On" (Live in Denmark)

Put Disciple on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4f3IEwz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3YPMkwo

Disciple

@disciplerocks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHpnIbzNPvBO2cwbNubI3LA


'We Pray In Jesus' Name': Dr. Franklin Graham Leads Prayer So That 'Trump Will Win This Election'

Forbes

Download the Forbes app, your source for actionable information on business, news, technology, leadership and innovation.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Ywh5pM

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/40qyWQk

Forbes Breaking News

@ForbesBreakingNews

https://www.youtube.com/@ForbesBreakingNews


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
