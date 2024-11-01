The Rock Almighty. Is This The Lord's Election To Win?

Can you imagine being Donald Trump right now? Could you handle the pressure cooker he may feel he is in right now? Do you think you would be leaning on Jesus as if your life depends on it right now? Let's Rock!





Music video credits:

Disciple - "Game On" (Live in Denmark)

Put Disciple on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4f3IEwz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3YPMkwo

Disciple

@disciplerocks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHpnIbzNPvBO2cwbNubI3LA





'We Pray In Jesus' Name': Dr. Franklin Graham Leads Prayer So That 'Trump Will Win This Election'

Forbes

Download the Forbes app, your source for actionable information on business, news, technology, leadership and innovation.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Ywh5pM

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/40qyWQk

Forbes Breaking News

@ForbesBreakingNews

https://www.youtube.com/@ForbesBreakingNews





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net