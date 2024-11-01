The Rock Almighty. Is This The Lord's Election To Win?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can you imagine being Donald Trump right now? Could you handle the pressure cooker he may feel he is in right now? Do you think you would be leaning on Jesus as if your life depends on it right now? Let's Rock!
Music video credits:
Disciple - "Game On" (Live in Denmark)
Put Disciple on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4f3IEwz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3YPMkwo
Disciple
@disciplerocks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHpnIbzNPvBO2cwbNubI3LA
'We Pray In Jesus' Name': Dr. Franklin Graham Leads Prayer So That 'Trump Will Win This Election'
Forbes
Download the Forbes app, your source for actionable information on business, news, technology, leadership and innovation.
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3Ywh5pM
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/40qyWQk
Forbes Breaking News
@ForbesBreakingNews
https://www.youtube.com/@ForbesBreakingNews
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now streaming on US Sports Radio