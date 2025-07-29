BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Decentralize TV – Matt Kim on privacy, VPNs and surveillance vs. human freedom
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
347 followers
299 views • 1 month ago

To learn more, visit: https://vp.net/


- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Matt Kim's Background and VP.net's Unique Features (2:45)

- Challenges and Solutions in Privacy and Decentralization (16:29)

- The Role of Privacy in Freedom and Activism (36:16)

- Practical Advice for Maintaining Online Privacy (54:11)

- The Future of Privacy and Decentralization (57:14)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (57:42)

- Epstein Scandal and Clinton Administration (1:12:33)

- Introduction to UNA and Its Benefits (1:14:21)

- Tax Advantages and Legal Recognition of UNA (1:19:22)

- Trump's Tax Proposals and Asset Protection (1:19:57)

- Health Ranger's Store and Product Offerings (1:25:57)

- Personal Use of Health Ranger's Products (1:27:46)

- Decentralization and the Impact of the Show (1:38:18)

- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (1:41:48)

current eventsnewspolitics
