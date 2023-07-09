BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
14-year-old Champion Athlete suffers VAXX poison induced STROKE
283 views • 07/09/2023

Luke Champion, an eighth-grader who also plays football and basketball at Tuttle Middle School, had just won his last match at a wrestling camp at Oklahoma State University when he was stricken, KFOR reported. “I just commented to his brother that he looked sleepy and then he laid back and I’m like, ‘We’re going have to go wake your brother up because he has to wrestle again,’” his mom Valorie Champion told the outlet. “I yelled at him to wake up and he opened his eyes and as soon as he did, his face drooped and he started slurring his words,” she said, adding that she yelled for someone to call 911. Valorie said she knew her son probably suffered a stroke because her other son had one as an infant.
https://nypostDOTcom/2023/06/29/14-year-old-boy-suffers-stroke-after-winning-wrestling-match/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvSATVBdm1Pf/

Mirrored - bootcamp

strokevaxxluke champion
