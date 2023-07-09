14-year-old Champion Athlete suffers VAXX poison induced STROKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luke Champion, an eighth-grader who also plays football and basketball
at Tuttle Middle School, had just won his last match at a wrestling camp
at Oklahoma State University when he was stricken, KFOR reported. “I
just commented to his brother that he looked sleepy and then he laid
back and I’m like, ‘We’re going have to go wake your brother up because
he has to wrestle again,’” his mom Valorie Champion told the outlet. “I
yelled at him to wake up and he opened his eyes and as soon as he did,
his face drooped and he started slurring his words,” she said, adding
that she yelled for someone to call 911. Valorie said she knew her son
probably suffered a stroke because her other son had one as an infant.
