'We Used Men's Razor Blades for Surgery' - U.S. Doctor Witnesses Collapse of a Gaza Hospital

I'm sharing this video from, 'AJ+' on YouTube.
In January 2024, Dr. Thaer Ahmad traveled to Gaza for a medical mission. This was his fifth trip to Gaza, but nothing prepared him for the atrocities he saw at Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Most of the victims were children.
"I've done so many of these trauma procedures in the three weeks that I was there. I've done more so than I've done in my entire career. These kids... their lives will be disrupted forever."
Dr. Ahmad sat down with AJ+ to share his story.