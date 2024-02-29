BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TV star killed by VAXX poison injections
597 views • 02/29/2024

'ONCE UPON A TIME' ACTOR CHRIS GAUTHIER DEAD AT 48. Rest in peace.

"Chris Gauthier -- known for shows like "Once Upon A Time" and "Smallville" -- has died ... his agency confirmed in a statement. The actor reportedly passed away suddenly Friday after recently falling ill with TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent lamenting his loss to TVLine."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2024/02/25/chris-gauthier-once-upon-a-time-smallville-dead-48/

###

Rob Hodkinson🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

@RobHodkinson

Choose your fighter

Scientists

97.1%

Truckers with horns

2.9%

34 votes

Final results

Chris 1st of his name “trout tower” Gauthier @captaingauthier "I don’t know which way to go. The science team has a lot of really smart people who have dedicated their lives to science and vaccinations… but the truckers said “HHHHHOOOOONKKKKK!” With a lot of conviction, I’m gonna wait and have a good think."

6:11 PM · Feb 11, 2022

https://twitter.com/captaingauthier/status/1492199635334533120

###

GRAND DADDY IU-PHUCK EM UP

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=3VeQrnwsOQM

Mirrored - bootcamp

sadsdied suddenlychris gauthier
