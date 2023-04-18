BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Legal Warfare Spreads Ahead of 2024 Elections
42 views • 04/18/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp


Legal Warfare Spreads Ahead of 2024 Elections; Soros DAs Under Scrutiny for Increasing Lawlessness

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/LawWeaponizedCR_YT


Former President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using the law as a weapon in an attempt to damage his 2024 election campaign. And he is pushing back with a $500 million lawsuit filed against Michael Cohen, the star witness in the New York case against him.


Meanwhile, lawlessness is spreading in the United States, and part of the blame is falling on progressive District Attorneys, whose campaigns were backed by money from billionaire George Soros. This is part of a new form of law being pushed in the country, where “equity” is taking priority over the equal application of justice.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case
