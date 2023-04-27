© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fidej559e
Check out how this policeman is in pajamas, drinking beer, and maybe (using) drugs while performing his tasks which pays and rewarded by the Chinese Communist Party.
來看看中國共產黨付錢和獎勵穿著睡衣，喝著啤酒，甚至可能(使用)藥物/吸毒的警察做什麼的工作？
@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp