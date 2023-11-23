What is the Greatest Threat Today?

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





Nov 23, 2023





Today we look at listings of the greatest threats than we can face today. Pastor Stan also compares those threats to Prophecies given, and what threats we can face according to Bible Prophecy.





00:00 - Greatest Threats we face Today.

06:52 - Greatest Threats According to Prophecy

12:22 - 35 Suitcase Nukes in 25 Cities

16:10 - Active Prophecies

17:46 - Fall of the Dollar

24:05 - New York-Canada Bridge Shuts Border Crossing

26:00 - Chris Reed Headlines

26:55 - Joseph’s Kitchen

29:18 - EMP Shield





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3xdrpp-what-is-the-greatest-threat-today-11232023.html