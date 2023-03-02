BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Senator Josh Hawley Grills AG Merrick Garland in Gripping Exchange
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
9 views • 03/02/2023

Attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, was absolutely grilled by Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, regarding his politicization of the justice system in going after traditional Catholics and the overuse of force in a case out of Philadelphia, sending in 30 armed agents to terrorize seven young children, to arrest a man who had already agreed to turn himself in. It is absolutely ripping congressional testimony, and Josh Holly was sharp beyond belief in the exchange. link to greater understanding of the anti-Catholic FBI memo-- https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/paxton-demands-answers-after-anti-catholic-bias-was-revealed-within-fbi #joshhawley #merrickgarland #fbi #DOJ MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
progressivesplanned parenthoodfbidojlgbtqsplcjosh hawleysouthern poverty law centerforceanti-americanmerrick garlandhatefulanti-catholic memorichmond fbi field officefbi use of forceoveruse of forceweaponization of doj
