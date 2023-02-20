Miles Guo: from the balloon incident, the West has truly realized that their threat comes from the CCP, rather than Chinese LaoBaixing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28ugybda0d
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The West will not fight a war in China because of two fatal issues; from the balloon incident, the West has truly realized that their threat comes from the CCP, rather than Chinese LaoBaixing. That’s why pro-CCP figures such as Soros and Kissinger have to slap their own faces now
#CCPballoon #CCPdeclaresWar #Soros #Kissinger
2/19/2023 文贵直播：因为两条致命原因，西方不可能打到中国去；气球事件让西方明白真正的威胁来自中共，而不是中国老百姓，所以索罗斯、基辛格等亲中派只好自己打脸了
#中共气球 #中共宣战 #索罗斯 #基辛格