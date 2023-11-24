BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🕵️‍♂️ Unraveling the Illusion of Corporate Governance! 🕵️‍♀️
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
67 views • 11/24/2023

🎭 In theory, boards of directors are the guardians elected by shareholders, including independent minds to keep CEOs in check. Sounds ideal, right? Let's peel back the layers.

👥 In reality, directorships often become coveted perks for seasoned corporate veterans. It's not just about oversight; it's about networking and maintaining a comfortable status quo.

🛑 The hard truth? Many directors prefer the easy road. Asking tough questions? That's not the norm. Those who dare risk not being welcome for too long.

🔍 Ready for a deeper dive into this corporate facade?

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3xBZQVQ

🎙️ Tune in to the full episode with special insights from Carson Block, founder of Muddy Waters Research, known for exposing fraudulent accounting practices in publicly traded companies. 🚀

