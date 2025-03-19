BGMCTV P076 Parash 23 P'Kudei (accountings of) Sh'mot_Exodus 38_21 --40_38

BGMCTV Parash 23 P’Kudei (accountings of) Sh’mot/Exodus 38:21 –40:38





Synopsis – Moses makes an accounting of the gold, silver and copper donated by the people for the making of the Mishkan. Betzalel, Ahaliav and their assistants make the Eight Priestly Garments -- the Apron, Breastplate, Cloak, Crown, Hat, Tunic, Sash and Breeches -- according to the specifications communicated to Moses in the Parshah of Tetzaveh.

The Mishkan is completed and all its components are brought to Moshe, who erects it and anoints it with the holy Anointing Oil, and initiates Aaron and his four sons into the priesthood. A cloud appears over the Mishkan, signifying the Divine Presence that has come to dwell within it.





Theme & Message – The main focus of this portion of torah is stewardship. The Lord seeks servants who understand their responsibility over those things that the Lord gives to them. The Lord requires that His servants follow His commandments without deviation and without cutting corners. When a servant has completed all that the Lord commanded, there is a great release of power from Heaven as the Lord’s presence is revealed in the midst of the servant’s life. There is great blessing that pours forth from that life into the family and into the community of God.





