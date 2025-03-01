Babylon is fallen: violent history of the Vatican's inquisitions (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.





The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229 at the Council of Valencia and in 1545 at the Council of Trent.





The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).





The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end as well as in Revelation 19;2.





Question: do you want to be part of a church organization that killed over 100 million Christians in all kinds of demonic ways and which kill her opponents again as part of a second martyrdom (Revelation 20:4)?





Where is the love of God in this Babylonian Roman Catholic Church?





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



