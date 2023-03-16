BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Buddy’s Tale. Homeless Cat Story.✨🦁❤️✨Part 1✨
SNIPERCAT
SNIPERCAT
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 03/16/2023

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.

I am posting a series of shorter videos and labelling them part 1, part 2 etc. I believe I posted a teaser video before. Song was by The Police, Every Breath You Take. This video contains that version. 

This is a beautiful homeless Cat I rescued and then found him a home. I miss him. His name is BUDDY. 

Artist THE POLICE. STING.

Song Every Breath You Take 

Artist ILario Schanzer 

Song Rapido (used with permission)©️👍

Brighton needs better video quality than 720

Upgrade Brighteon to 1080p 60 fps please 🙏 Thanks 

4k in the future hopefully 🙏 

Keywords
musicphotographyhomelessanimalsmalecutesadpetsrescuecatsbuddysweetfelineadoptevery breath you takethe policemeowcfc66crazyfunnycatshomeless catcrazyfunnycats66videoshopawwpoor catboycat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy