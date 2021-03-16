© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Mar 16, 2021] When Questioning Paul Leads to Denying Messiah (12.7K views on YouTube)
This video is a mirror of an interview Jessica Arellanes did with myself and Adam Fink on March 11, 2021 on her channel "Crossing Over with Jessica Arellanes":
https://youtu.be/Cew1K8LzKUk
There is definitely an epidemic of people going down the same path of first "questioning Paul," which often leads to denying Paul and his writings, which naturally then leads to "questioning the New Testament" and more often than not, eventually ends with denying Yeshua/Jesus as the Messiah. How and why is this happening? What can we do about it?
Well, addressing these issues is a big part of my ministry on the Virtual House Church. There on the VHC website, I have lots of materials defending the writings of Paul, but more importantly defending the truths of Messiah.
For more information concerning the writings of Paul please see:
http://mobilevhc.ephraimawakening.com/dealing-with-paul
Topics addressed on the Paul page:
* We follow Paul’s Example
* Paul and the Hebrews 8 Conspiracy
* Twisting and Distorting Colossians 2:16
* Obeying YHWH = Doctrine of Devils?
* Finding our Sabbatismos
* Paul Taught Against Transgression of the Law (aka “sin”)
* Church in the Wilderness and the Fullness of the Gentiles
* Twisting and Distorting My Twisting and Distorting of Colossians 2:16 blog
* I’ll See Your Paul and Raise You Ten Plus… and a Vulcan Just Fun
* A “Different Jesus” an Offended Apostle and a Thorn in the Flesh
* Oh Foolish Galatians!
* It Doesn’t Get Any Clearer Than This
* Who Has Bewitched You?
* A Message From Paul
See also the page dealing with the book of Galatians:
http://mobilevhc.ephraimawakening.com/foolish-galatians
And for resources about Defending the Messiah please see:
http://mobilevhc.ephraimawakening.com/defending-messiah
Topics addressed on the Defending Messiah page:
* Introduction
* Debunking the so-called Copycat Thesis
* Debunking Zeitgeist
* Debunking Caesar’s Messiah
* Undeniable Historical Proof for the Jewish Messiah
* Additional Evidence
* Christians are Guilty of Creating Many of Their Own Problems
* Who Was the Angel of the LORD?
* The Messiah’s Name
* The Suffering Servant of Isaiah 53
* Questionable Doctrines
* How Many Gods Do We Serve?
* The Right Hand of YHWH is Salvation (aka Yeshua)
* The Word Made Flesh
* Is Belief in Yeshua Idolatry?
(more topics will be added soon)
We are a listener supported ministry. If you believe in what we are doing and would like to see us continue, please consider supporting our on-going efforts: https://robschannel.com/support
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
