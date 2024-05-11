BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The True Meaning of Up and Down
Similar to how heliocentric pseudo-scientists have changed the very definition of the word “level” to mean “curved,” they have also done the same thing with the words “up” and “down.” Everyone intuitively knows and can readily demonstrate which way is up and which is down, just by pointing one finger to the sky and one to the ground, but globe defenders take umbrage with this simple meaning and insist otherwise. They claim the sky is not always up. On their model, the sky is all around their globe, so there is always sky beside you and sky below you as well. Similarly, on their model, the stars aren’t all above us. Instead, stars are all around us, with just as many stars beside or below us as there are above...


sciencenasatruthflat earth
