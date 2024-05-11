The True Meaning of Up and Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Similar to how heliocentric pseudo-scientists have changed the very definition of the word “level” to mean “curved,” they have also done the same thing with the words “up” and “down.” Everyone intuitively knows and can readily demonstrate which way is up and which is down, just by pointing one finger to the sky and one to the ground, but globe defenders take umbrage with this simple meaning and insist otherwise. They claim the sky is not always up. On their model, the sky is all around their globe, so there is always sky beside you and sky below you as well. Similarly, on their model, the stars aren’t all above us. Instead, stars are all around us, with just as many stars beside or below us as there are above...
