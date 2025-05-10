Antichrist’s Satanist elites are now trying to kill all real Christians & ignoring fake Christians

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). Warn all your fellow church donators and 6 billion humans that Satan Lucifer and his fallen angel vampire devils and their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “lesbian sisterhood coven” witch feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers globalist elites are not only torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanically sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries & restaurant food, but they are also throwing the 12 million children’s human meat & bone ashes into the pig feed in order to erase any evidence of it, or else, be a fake Christian and remain silent to condone and give your human authority permission for it, because of fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and fear of your genetic descendant idols slaughtered, and fear of having demons attacking you who rip in half their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and fear of reaching the brink of starvation & homelessness, and fear of receiving assassination attempts, and fear of getting ridiculed by church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and go join Satan Lucifer and pledge your allegiance to him to cover him up and be accomplices in crime with him. However, do not bring greater judgment upon yourself by insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that they can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. The worst sly conniving fake Christians are those who pretend that they do not have the Holy Spirit's discernment of the truth, in order to use that as an excuse to remain silent to condone all the evils. They are also the tens of thousands of fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the tens of thousands of Illuminati assassins and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of assassins & world elites & their militaries & their governments & their space fleets & Draco Empire & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, in order to protect them and their families and the human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children. They do not expose the tens of thousands of truths that we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades every day, without sleeping or eating or bathing or marrying or looking for work to cover our own living costs, while receiving assassination attempts. Instead, they redefine hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, in order to recruit their 99% religious filth church donators into their fake Christianity to mislead millions of people into hell. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine