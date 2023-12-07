SHaDoWCa7 sings House on a Hill (The Pretty Reckless)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this video to her old YouTube channel on February 7, 2015.

Below is her original description:

"I was requested to cover the song “House on a Hill” by The Pretty Reckless, and, boy, did I have fun doing this! ^^ Thank you for waiting so long. ♥ I did all the background music on my midi keyboard, and I wrote new lyrics. There is a lot of bass in this one, so those of you who have good sub-woofers will get the best experience. :) I am singing lead and 3-part harmony.

My background footage is from the video game "The Evil Within" on PC (recorded with FRAPS)."

Lyrics written by Destiny Cross: "Somewhere in the End"

Somewhere in the end of all this hate,

There's a Light ahead that shines and never fades,

No matter what and all we've done.

It's a beacon calling out for us to

Come into the Light, always do what's right!

Follow virtue and flee vice It cries, It cries.

Can you hear It calling now?

With a voice so clear and loud!

As It echoes through our minds,

It's time we find ourselves.

All the wickedness that lives inside our brain,

All the hate and death and envy and decay

That takes away our happiness.

When temptation comes you don't even have to

Guess that it's evil, don't let it take you standing still!

Its intention is to kill and it will, it will.

It will make you think you're fine,

That you can leave at anytime,

But if you stay and drink the wine,

All you'll find is pain and hell.

Some may think the notion is insane,

That the Light ahead can save us from this

Grave we dug ourselves of greed and gain,

But it's the choice we make that can save us from the

Pain we hold inside, from the crumbling of our lives!

Turn away from foolish pride and lies and eyes.

Stolen waters are never sweet,

They only lead to bitter grief,

Where torment and suffering meet,

So take heed where your deeds lead.

I am not afraid to face my fears,

All the guilt, regret that stains my face with tears

and haunt my sleepless nights in pain.

Now it's time to stand and make a change

Now I am not afraid to follow and to praise,

That Light that never fades and stays and stays.

It's a beacon shining bright to always do what's right!

Follow virtue and flee vice it cries, it cries.

Can you hear It calling you?

With a voice so clear and true!

It can make your life brand new,

That's all you have to do!

It will sweep away the filth,

Fix the broken heart that wilts,

And the empty soul it fills and fills and fills.

No matter what our past,

That Light will always last,

It will hold us strong and fast,

Yes it will, it will, it will!

