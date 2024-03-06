Russia-drone Dropped Bomb Knocks Out U.S.-made HIMARS Near Ukraine Frontline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video of the destruction of U.S.-made HIMARS in Ukraine is now going viral. A Russian drone can be seen dropping a bomb on the MLRS, causing it to explode and fire its missiles uncontrollably. The incident took place 40 kms from the Ukrainian frontline. The destruction of the U.S. equipment comes within a week of an attack on M1Abrams tank.