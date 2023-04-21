Don Lemon and Vivek Ramaswamy Clash | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate, and CNN This Morning host Don Lemon got into a heated debate on-air over gun rights for black Americans.

During the segment, Ramaswamy referenced his recent remarks at an NRA conference where he discussed Democrats in the South instituting gun laws to prevent African Americans from exercising their newfound rights in the post-Civil War era.





Lemon took offense to Ramaswamy's comments and reduced his point to a declaration that the Civil War was fought solely to give black people gun rights.





