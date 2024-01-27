Biden and Texas Go to War Over the Border: States v. Feds | The Sentinel Report Ep. 27

The state of Texas is taking a stand against the Biden administration’s pro-invasion border policy. “The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a statement on January 24. “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border,” continued Abbott, laying out his reasoning for sending the Texas national guard to secure the border. Alex Newman, investigative journalist and Liberty Sentinel CEO, breaks it all down on this episode of The Sentinel Report.





Additionally on the show, Alex discusses Tucker Carlson’s tour across Canada encouraging Canadians to fight for freedom, Trump advisor Peter Navarro’s four-month sentencing, and much more critical news that the mainstream media buries.





Finally, Alex shares about his brand new book, “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death: Government Schools’ War On Faith, Family & Freedom–And How to Stop It.”





Do not miss this episode of The Sentinel Report!





News topics covered:





Texas’ response to Biden’s pro-invasion border policy, the nationwide support for Texas from governors, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump





The political persecution of Peter Navarro by the January 6 Congressional Committee





Tucker Carlson’s Canada Tour and Prime Minister Trudeau’s response





Justin Trudeau announces plans to install taxpayer-funded, free tampon dispensers in the Parliament building





Over 60,000 Canadians have now signed a petition calling on Canada to protect our national sovereignty by withdrawing from the UN and its subsidiary organizations.





UN appoints transgender model as UN Women UK Champion





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast below:





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





JOIN PATRIOT.TV – CLICK THE IMAGE









https://patriot.tv/pages/alex-newman





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/NewmanPHD





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/Newman





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at: https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at: http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews

For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:

http://www.twc.health/AMP“





Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: www.rncstore.com/PTV





Micronic Silver – The Very Best in Natural Health Care: https://micronicsilver.net/





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business! Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.