❓RFK Jr. said doctors found a dead worm in his head after it ate part of his brain
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
183 views • 12 months ago

New York Post | RFK Jr. said doctors found a dead worm in his head after it ate part of his brain! Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in a deposition taken more than a decade ago that a worm ate part of his brain before dying inside his head.

RFK Jr., now 70, made the bizarre admission during his 2012 divorce proceeding, detailing “cognitive problems” he initially feared were a brain tumor — only for a second doctor to tell him the dark spots on his brain scans were a dead parasite, according to the New York Times.


Before getting a second opinion, Kennedy had been set to undergo surgery by the same doctor who operated on his uncle, Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.), who had died from brain cancer in 2009.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/08/us-news...


#rfkjr #politics #elections

rfk jrrobert kennedy jrpresidential bid 2024
