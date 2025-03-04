SOFIA VERGARA WHIPS OUT THE WINKY❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAVERICK X - Wait for it....is that the knob from the tuck poking out at the back 🤣
Source: https://x.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1896607774802686082
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9m8hjo [thanks to https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/celebrities/sofia-vergara-s-2025-oscars-after-party-dress-had-so-many-skin-baring-details/ar-AA1AaBZ2 🖲]
Other splashy celebrities that Vergara was also photographed with at the party included Ricky Martin, Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Alba, Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. Meanwhile, on her Instagram, Vergara caught up with actress Michelle Rodriguez, Ferrari film producer Mohammed Al Turki, and model Alessandra Ambrosio.