The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 373 - Donna 2.0
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
81 views • 7 months ago

In this video I want to return to the subject of DONNA TRUMP since SHE’S been PRE-SELECTED to the position of Presidential PUPPET for a second time. We know that this individual is NOT a GENETIC MALE. Trump is a Transgender or Transsexual entity. A woman disguised as a MAN is pretending to be President of the USA for the second time. That alone is a deception on a grand scale. Donna’s partner Melvin known as Melania is a GENETIC MALE posing as a woman. I have already covered this reality in Video No’s358 and 359 titled, “As It Was So It Is” and “Third Men.” If you haven’t watched these messages then I urge you to do so. Reality is much MORE than “stranger than fiction.” The world at the top level is ruled by high level Female MAGA Sorcerers masquerading as MEN. MAGA is the 5th and highest degree in witchcraft. MAGA does NOT mean “Make America Great Again.”


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 385 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
