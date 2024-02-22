BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How The Invention of Email Led to the Truth Freedom Health® System - An Interview
9564 followers
22 views • 02/22/2024
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhDStreamed live on Oct 26, 2022
1,229 views • Streamed live on Oct 26, 2022

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: How The Invention of Email Led to the Truth Freedom Health® System - An Interview In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, is interviewed by Sean Stone, and shares his journey from the bottom of the caste system in India to a working class American neighborhood in New Jersey, where he invented the world’s first email system at the age of 14. He connects those events of the 1970s through his experiences at MIT and to the modern day with his creation of the Truth Freedom Health® system. Dr. SHIVA is committed to education and innovation as he believes these two elements are critical for human advancement. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com If you would like to connect with Dr.SHIVA directly, RSVP to attend one of his Open Houses which take place this Thursday at 11am or 8PM EST by registering at: vashiva.com/orientation. Be the Light! Dr. SHIVA

Keywords
interviewsystemsean stonedr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phdinvention of emailtruth freedom health
