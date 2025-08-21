What could possibly go wrong with a Cancer vaccine

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Lary Elisson: Imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you, and have that vaccine available in 48 hours.

Clay Clark: Doctor, Judy, I'm concerned. What's your reaction to the comments of Lrry Ellison?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, what could possibly go wrong? You know, it's a little bit easier, is a little year in therapy, because those fragments will end up in your urine and in your feces. I'll just tell you, Sabine Hassan and the diversity and those fragments, even the word cancer is a meaningless term. So basically, I think it's a lot better, a lot cheaper, that's that's just more the same fear porn. Oh yeah, we can cure you. We can have you forever. Every week we'll check every week we'll have a fragment. Every week we'll have this, oh, yeah, and it'll just, you know, we'll just keep injecting you with mRNA and destroying your God given immune system that actually kind of puts out those little fragments. Why don't we call them exosomes? Why don't we call them peptides and neuropeptides?

08/20/2027 - Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6xusf6-dr-judy-mikovits-cancer-vaccines-a-cancer-vaccine.-cancer.html

