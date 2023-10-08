DUAL CITIZENS, FLUORIDE, 18 MPH CITIES, BLUE ROOFS MATTER, H2O CARS, NYC SPRAYED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Did we have hydro cars in 1974? We have a few retro clips about fluoride and The Milgram experiment, border crossings, Dual Citizens, revision of history, 18 MPH cities plus much much more!