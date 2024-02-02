The Truth About Information Control: Whitney Webb Reveals All

Unveiling the Truth about Information Control: Dive into the captivating world of Whitney Webb as she exposes the truth! In this eye-opening YouTube video chat with @SyrianaAnalysis, Whitney Webb reveals the hidden mechanisms behind information control. Prepare to be amazed as she uncovers the tactics used to manipulate and shape the narratives we encounter every day. Don't miss out on these mind-blowing revelations!





Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher, and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She is a contributing editor of Unlimited Hangout and the author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail.





You can find Whitney's work at https://unlimitedhangout.com and support her at https://unlimitedhangout.com/join





Segments

Intro: 00:00 - 01:28

Elon Musk's Neuralink, WeChat & X: 1:28 - 20:00

Why the Legacy Media Lies: 20:00 - 28:00

Covid Hysteria and Cyber Attacks 28:00 - 48:58

Was Oct 7 let-it-happen attack or intelligence failure: 48:58 - 1:02:55

The consensus among democrats and republicans on Israel support: 1:02:56





Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.





