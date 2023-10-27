BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World Homicidal Organisation, The Clock is Ticking
The Frontline Army
The Frontline Army
52 views • 10/27/2023

www.goldbusters.co.uk/leedawson SPEAK TO ADAM & JAMES 👈👈👈

Visit: https://thefrontline.army

All health products: https://thefrontline.store


No matter what stance you have on current affairs, this one has to be taken very seriously… and stopped in its tracks. Your government is complicit in the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty, and trust us it ain’t a good thing for us humans. The clock is indeed ticking, with unelected beurocrats to vote on its introduction, behind closed doors, in May ’24. It’s time to help educate everyone on this and its time for action! Trump is not allowed to be president, they’re saying it out loud now, and the wonderful ‘philanthropist’ Billy G gives his thoughts on those pesky trees! Useless pieces of garbage. 


trumpnewsmiddle eastbreaking newswhobill gateslee dawsonpandemic treatythe frontline
