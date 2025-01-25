BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LA Fires, Feminism, Hollywood, Russia-Ukraine, Cops, Guns
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 7 months ago

CTB 2025-01-24 LA Fires

 

Topic list:
* “Brother Gregory” of “His Holy Church” is one-and-done.
* Diversify your portfolio...especially when They own your platforms.
* LA fires: have they been manipulated?
* The political make-up of California: who’s to blame?
* Jesidue explained.
* What do Trump’s “Ambassadors to Hollywood” have in common?
* The “Fire Chief” of Los Angeles is a far-Left Catholic-educated Lesbian.
* What do John Krasinski and “Jimmy” Fallon have in common? —the same as Bradly Cooper and “Lady Gaga”, Tom Clancy and his premier character, “Jack Ryan”.
* What do Ronald Reagan, Chester Nimitz and George Patton have in common?
* Jesuit “Josh” Hawley is our 2nd Amendment hero!
* Donald Trump is making EFFORTS to deport illegals!!!
* Videogame evidence of the Russia/Ukraine war!
* Police are gods: sheriff-ette shoots traffic stop with his own weapon.
* Can a black powder firearm be used for personal or home defense?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Chris on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/michael.franco.73594

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

_____________________

All of John Paul’s links:
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins

_____________________

Keywords
feminismgunshollywoodjesuitscopsla fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy