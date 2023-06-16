Fritjof kupar potatissättning - Government stole my tractor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
government stole my tractor.
The Swedish communist government stole my tractor and is, villfully pushing farmers into bankruptcy. A sofisticated version of the Sovjet 1930-ies confiscation, land grab. But also, to force people, by future wanted starvation, to eat bugs.
Sweden is truly a shit hole country.
