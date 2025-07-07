THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 23: David the Turncoat

The people of Ziph betrayed David’s whereabouts to King Saul, but David seized the initiative when he infiltrated the king’s camp and took Saul’s spear and water jug while he was sleeping. At this point in his life David realized that he would never experience peace living in Israel while Saul was still alive and so he decided to find a permanent place among the Philistines.

King Achish gave him the city of Ziklag in southern Judah which he and his men used as a base of operations for plundering the people living in the region and they became cold-blooded murders to conceal their raiding activities. In time the Philistines decided to attack King Saul.

David and his men volunteered to join the Philistine army and fight against their own people but the Philistine princes did not trust them. Upon returning to Ziklag, they discovered the Amalekites had burned the city and taken their families. While David and his men were occupied, Saul and the army of Israel were massacred by the Philistines in central Israel.

The men of Judah realized they needed a seasoned leader to keep the Philistines at bay and they made David king of Judah despite his reputation.

