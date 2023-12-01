BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dave & Jeran Wipe the Floor With the Globe Theory
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 12/01/2023

Dave Weiss and Jeran of Jeranism join me to take apart the lies that we have been living under for 100s of years.

Questioning what we have been told is SCIENCE! Don't let the fools fool you into following the crowd.

Why do we care about Flat Earth vs the Globe?

The Lies are so big and so deep.

How can you trust any institution when you unplug and see that it is all a huge LIE?


Join the Mount Meru Summit 2 Dec 8-9, 2023 to hear about healing, flat earth and all the information CNN won't be sharing.


Web: https://www.flatearthdave.com/


Web: https://jeranism.com/


Mount Meru Summit 2: https://trueearther.com/

Keywords
liesnasaspacetruthearthmoongovernmentteslasunfraudlandingflatdavemuskelontinfoiljeran
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy