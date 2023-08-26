Shocking Interview with author Michael Snyder

In today’s episode, Zach welcomes Michael Snyder to the show to talk about several prophetic topics hitting the world right now.





Topic 1: There is a huge prophetic word about Hurricane Hilary that has been largely overlooked that could signal that “the big one” is coming to California soon!





Topic 2: The prophetic significance of the upcoming eclipses and what it means for average Americans today.





Topic 3 War is on the horizon! China may soon invade Taiwan, and what happens if the U.S. becomes involved? Decades ago, Dumertru Duduman said God told him that when the U.S. goes to war with China, Russia will enact a nuclear strike on the U.S. without warning.





