Rep. Clay Higgins · Our Country is Disintegrating

“Executive Policy out of our White House in 2021 are disintegrating this Country America, and who’s ultimately responsible for that? Mayorkas. That’s who we’re impeaching today…” -Rep. Clay Higgins.
Rep. Clay Higgins · The Democrats don’t seem to grasp simple truth about our southern border. Everything is very much not cool…
Jan 30
@RepClayHiggins
https://x.com/RepClayHiggins/status/1752505290749055301?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.