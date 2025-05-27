Crazy Guy On Police Ride-A-Long Brings Loaded Gun





#bodycam #florida





ABSOLUTELY TRUE: IMGFLIP OFFERED THIS TEMPLATE ✅





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWvFpSn5JDo





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9v9seu





Quote from the video:





Officer: "I appreciate you trying to help me. But not that way we'll talk about this when we get to the station do you. Understand."





Ride-Along Rodney Kang: "Man I thought I was coming to be the policeman no no no no absolutely. Not."