© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Response to Matt Walsh Shaming Unmarried Men | Live From The
Lair
It turns out that one of the most based conservatives on the internet still doesn’t know much about the realities of divorce court.
#TerrencePopp #MattWalsh #Divorce
To donate to this content,
see our list of channels, purchase merchandise or join Popp’s Preppers, click
here:
https://linktr.ee/redonkulas
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm Eastern
And
Supporter Sunday streams for Locals, GiveSendBro, and SubscribeStar members only!