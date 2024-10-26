© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Kamala Harris,
The vast majority of American men have no issue with electing a female president, our issue lies solely with you. Your reputation precedes you, defined by a relentless pursuit of power, from your tenure as California’s attorney general to the present day. Your track record presents concerns that we cannot overlook. You are simply a risk we are not willing to take.
