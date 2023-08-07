BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Heighten your Senses for Self Defense
Code Red Defense
Code Red Defense
58 followers
1
109 views • 08/07/2023

Learn Self Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

In this tutorial, we explain a drill that will heighten your senses for self defense. Having awareness in the streets and in your life in general, is crucial for your personal protection.

Speaking of awareness, we have a complete self-defense instructional video here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/awareness-and-avoidance/

You can learn more on this topic of self defense here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-heighten-your-senses-in-a-street-fight/

Thanks for watching and stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

Keywords
self defenseself defense tipsself defense awarenessheighten your senses for self defenseawareness for self defensebe aware in a fightstreet fight awarenesswhat to do if you are followed at nightwhat to do if followed by someone
