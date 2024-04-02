TUCKER CARLSON | How the Government Uses Fear-Mongering to Alter Your Brain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Molecular geneticist and immunologist Dr. Michael Nehls tells Tucker Carlson how fear-mongering is used to put people into mindless states of control. Why did the medical establishment push the Covid vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work? Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money. It was about conquering the human mind.
How the Government Uses Fear-Mongering to Alter Your Brain
