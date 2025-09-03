Joe Untamed: Clots, Cover-Ups & Coercion: Exposing the Truth They Want Buried with Major Tom Havland

On today’s episode of Joe Untamed, we confront the growing cracks in the American justice system, mainstream medical narratives, and institutional credibility. We begin with Major Thomas Haviland, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and seasoned data analyst, who joins us to unpack the deeply disturbing findings from his Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Surveys. Drawing from firsthand accounts of hundreds of embalmers globally, Haviland reveals a consistent and alarming rise in unusual fibrin clots and micro-clotting in corpses—coinciding closely with the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He discusses the regulatory silence from the CDC, FDA, and NIH, and why his upcoming research could rewrite what we think we know about post-vaccine fatalities.

Later, we shift focus to Ammon Bundy, who delivers a powerful response to the FBI’s recent Shield of Bravery medals awarded to Hostage Rescue Team agents involved in the 2016 Malheur standoff—the same agents implicated in the fatal shooting of LaVoy Finicum and the mysterious wounding of Ryan Bundy. With video evidence, contradictions in official reports, and a bullet still lodged in Ryan’s arm, Bundy calls out the disturbing rewriting of history and demands transparency from federal law enforcement.

Recent sworn testimony reveals that a key witness in the Proud Boys case was coerced by FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors into providing false testimony—an egregious abuse of power that undermines the integrity of our justice system. This alarming revelation, paired with mounting evidence of politically motivated prosecutions and federal overreach, demands immediate action. We urge Congress to launch a full investigation into the Department of Justice’s conduct, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure that no federal agency can be used as a political weapon against American citizens.