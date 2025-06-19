Trump's Betrayal of Maga

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is hemorrhaging MAGA support—50-70% could abandon him if he drags America into war with Iran. This isn’t just another conflict; it’s the end of the America First movement. Voices like Tucker Carlson, Bannon, and others are sounding the alarm, warning of a disastrous Middle East quagmire and an economic reset disguised as war.
