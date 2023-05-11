Hospitals and Health Care Facilities are Federally Mandated Killing Fields – the proof and our defense

This message will help save your life. Today, I drill down the latest research into the rabbit hole God has led me on. We cannot be prepared until we change our beliefs. The documents presented today will help anyone open their eyes to the tyrannical medical system we’ve been programmed to trust. Once you believe you have been lied to, you are ready for the solutions. How do you prepare for and survive a hospital stay? Is there more to be prepared for? These questions are answered today.Show more





Please share with all friends, family, and enemies. Everyone deserves the opportunity to be woken up!





Download the PowerPoint presentation here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/3fksyiw0mtcpuhlwwxr02/Mandated-killing-fields.pptx?dl=0&rlkey=sr8t84d8xvqji7rcv87n571yx





*******************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less

CSID: f93943733fc5f85a









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co