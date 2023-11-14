5 Survival Traps and Snares that WORK! - Primitive Traps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When it comes to finding food in a survival situation, traps and snares are a key survival skill. In this bushcraft survival video I'll show you how to make 5 survival traps and snares that work. We'll first take a quick look at the simple and effective wire rabbit snare, then move on to the spring pole snare. In case you don't have a good sapling close by, I show how to make a lift pole snare, aka a flip up snare. Then I'll show how to make a baited cubby snare with both a sapling spring pole and a Spanish windlass trap setup.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Clay Hayeshttps://www.youtube.com/@clayhayeshunter/videos