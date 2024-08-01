Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 1, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2347 - Ted does an in depth green show teaching in the following topics. Why is everything backwards? Do symbols rule the world? Truths we weren’t taught in school. Mind control techniques. Will AI use bio photons? Can free will be destroyed? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!