Georgia Guidestones 44 Years Later

no one was caught for blowing it up, but we might know who put them up.

we also might be able to guess why no one was caught outright.

these are not the goals of only one guy who wrote a crazy book and did something on his own... btw, what ever happened to the time capsule? do you ever wonder if maybe the explosion was to cover up the retrieval of the capsule? or was it a signal that the next phase of the extinction plan was underway? there were rumors of 12 other monoliths or structures to be erected. I can almost guarantee William Gates Sr knew Robert Kersten. And Bill is carrying on his father's role, but has significantly "optimized" the effort to exterminate billions. However... It's a stupid idea to corrupt the human genome with genetically altering food & machines (mrna could be considered a machine since it is nano tech and manmade.)



also according to this article by CNN, "On July 11, 2022, local authorities received a call that seemed to originate from Kandiss Taylor’s home in Baxley, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta. Someone told a dispatcher that “a female has shot a male subject 5 times in the chest and that she was saying that she was going to kill herself,” according to a sheriff’s report. At least four law-enforcement officials approached the Taylor house. Eventually Taylor opened the door to the deputies, who checked the house and found that no one had been shot. The call had been a malicious hoax. The case was turned over to the GBI, which has yet to arrest anyone." https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2024/02/us/georgia-guidestones-mystery-cec-cnnphotos/

you may remember Kandiss Taylor for being awesome and calling for the Georgia Guidestones to be taken down. I don't have her full quotes right now, but she was in a corrupt race against a Rino, and lost by quite a bit in a place that could be described as controlled by foreign interests, even if Israel doesn't like being called a foreign interest group. But they are, and I wonder who was behind the dangerous misuse+abuse of the swat program.

stop exterminations, stop the extinction plan #cancelnwo

