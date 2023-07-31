motorcycle license driving test

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video clips of my wife earning her motorcycle driving endorsement... a grandmother first time motorcyclist riding on a 45 year old Honda XL75 ... along with a bunch of youngsters on new motorcycles.
These are the maneuvers required to get the endorsement in Montana ... very much like this in all states and countries. Basic stuff you have to get right to ride safely ... and Big Brother has taken that particular parenting role away from the adults.