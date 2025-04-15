© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope Francis CAUGHT replacing faithful bishops with progressives 👀
33 views • 5 months ago
In a move that has shocked faithful Catholics, the Vatican has removed Archbishop Joseph Naumann and replaced him with Bishop Shawn McKnight, known for backing Covid mandates and supporting Communion for pro-abortion politicians. Archbishop Héctor Aguer, who once worked alongside Pope Francis in Argentina, now publicly warns that the Pope’s soul is in grave peril — calling him “an enemy of tradition.” Is the Church drifting from its foundations? A worrying global pattern rises of anti-Christian laws and crackdowns in the West — but hope still remains. Catholic students, laypeople, and young priests are rising in defense of truth, beauty, and reverent worship. The battle is on, but the faithful are not backing down.
